Big Gmail outage

Numerous Gmail users have reported issues with accessing the email service on Friday morning.

The global and South African Gmail Downdetector pages showed steep increases in reports of issues from around 10:30.

Several Twitter users across Europe, the UK, and Japan have also reported problems accessing the service.

Many users said that they received error messages while trying to log into the mobile app. Those who managed to log in, were unable to send emails.

Some suggested the problem was with Gmail’s IMAP servers and SMTP servers, while the web interface was accessible for them.

Several Gmail and Gmail Workspaces users could access their account, but were not receiving any emails sent to their address.

@gmail Hi! It seems like the IMAP and SMTP servers of #gmail are down? Accessing the inbox via the web-interface works, but mail clients on phone and computer are running into a timeout. pic.twitter.com/uBqHKkRB7c — MarcoK (@MarcoKolbas) November 12, 2021

@gmail Hey IMAP is down, all devices, different networks. Doesn’t seem to be detected yet on your status dashboard. — Erin ‘Folletto’ Casali (@Folletto) November 12, 2021

For others, however, the Gmail website was completely inaccessible.

At the time of publication, Google had not acknowledged any issues and stated its Workspace Status Dashboard was not showing any problems.

MyBroadband also observed erratic behaviour on Google Analytics, Google’s web analytics services that tracks and reports website traffic.

We contacted Google for comment on the issues but did not receive feedback by the time of publication.

The graphs below show the increase in reports on Downdetector of issues experienced on Google and Gmail services in South Africa on Friday morning.

Now read: YouTube hiding dislikes