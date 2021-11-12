Big Gmail outage

12 November 2021

Numerous Gmail users have reported issues with accessing the email service on Friday morning.

The global and South African Gmail Downdetector pages showed steep increases in reports of issues from around 10:30.

Several Twitter users across Europe, the UK, and Japan have also reported problems accessing the service.

Many users said that they received error messages while trying to log into the mobile app. Those who managed to log in, were unable to send emails.

Some suggested the problem was with Gmail’s IMAP servers and SMTP servers, while the web interface was accessible for them.

Several Gmail and Gmail Workspaces users could access their account, but were not receiving any emails sent to their address.

For others, however, the Gmail website was completely inaccessible.

At the time of publication, Google had not acknowledged any issues and stated its Workspace Status Dashboard was not showing any problems.

MyBroadband also observed erratic behaviour on Google Analytics, Google’s web analytics services that tracks and reports website traffic.

We contacted Google for comment on the issues but did not receive feedback by the time of publication.

The graphs below show the increase in reports on Downdetector of issues experienced on Google and Gmail services in South Africa on Friday morning.

