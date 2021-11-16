Facebook misled lawmakers about teen ad targeting

Facebook is still collecting data from users under 18, despite saying that advertisers would no longer be able to target children and teenagers in July, according to a new report.

The report, released by advocacy organisations Reset Australia, Fairplay, and Global Action Plan, indicated that the social media company misled the public and lawmakers about its restrictions on advertising to teenagers.

“While Facebook says it will no longer allow advertisers to selectively target teenagers, it appears Facebook itself continues to target teens, only now with the power of AI,” the organisations said in a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The advocacy groups pointed to an experiment conducted by Reset Australia, which saw the firm create three accounts — one registered as a 13-year-old and two as 16-year-olds.

The research found that the social media platform is still collecting data from users under 18.

The data collected includes pages opened, buttons pressed, terms searched, and products purchased.

Researchers describe Facebook’s AI system as an “extremely powerful algorithm that is able to predict advertising that each user may interact with.”

Meta (formerly Facebook) spokesperson Joe Osborne indicated that the company is yet to view the report but said the platform “doesn’t use data from our advertisers’ and partners’ websites and apps to personalise ads to people under 18”.

“The reason this information shows up in our transparency tools is because teens visit sites or apps that use our business tools,” Osborne said.

“We want to provide transparency into the data we receive, even if it’s not used for ads personalisation.”

The advocacy organisations insist that the social media company end “surveillance targeting” to users under the age of 18.