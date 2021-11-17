Instagram is asking users to take video selfies to verify they are human

Several Instagram users have reported that they have to verify themselves with a video selfie before using the mobile app, but one user claims he has already foiled the system.

Social media consultant Matt Navara has tweeted screenshots of the verification prompts for new Instagram app users.

A notification asks the user to take a short video of themselves in which they turn their head in different directions.

“This helps us confirm that you’re a real person and confirm your identity,” the message explains.

Once they have finished recording the video, Instagram asks them to submit it to confirm they are a real person.

At the moment, it appears that the video selfie verification is limited to newly created accounts, as no existing users have reported receiving the prompt.

Instagram is now using video selfies to confirm users identity Meta promises not to collect biometric data. pic.twitter.com/FNT2AdW8H2 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 15, 2021

Instagram states the video will never be visible on Instagram and will be deleted within 30 days.

In addition, it claims it won’t use face recognition or collect biometric data from the video.

The feature is ostensibly being rolled out to deal with the proliferation of bot accounts that spam and harass people or can be used to artificially inflate like or follower counts.

XDA Developers reports that Instagram originally started testing the feature in August 2020, but pulled it after running into technical issues.

Online dating platforms like Tinder have been using a photo verification system that requires uploading selfies from various angles to confirm a user’s identity. Some have still been able to spoof these systems.

Instagram will hope using its video-based method makes the system less fallible to manipulation.

However, at least one user has claimed he could fool the video verification system using a Barbie or Ken doll.

He posted a video on YouTube to prove that his method worked. It should be noted he does not show what happened after submitting the video, which is presumably the step during which Instagram confirms the person in the video is real.

