Facebook testing News Feed changes

Facebook is testing new ways for users to customise the content that appears on their News Feeds, according to a statement from Meta.

Currently available to a “small percentage” of users, the change allows users to tweak their preferences to change the frequency of content shown on their News Feed from specific friends, families, groups, and pages.

“This is part of our ongoing work to give people more control over News Feed, so they see more of what they want and less of what they don’t,” Meta said.

“We’re also making existing controls easier to access, including Favorites, Snooze, Unfollow and Reconnect.”

The company said it would be gradually expanding the changes to more users over the coming weeks.

In addition to the News Feed changes, Meta also announced plans to work with “third-party partners to develop a brand suitability verification tool for News Feed”.

The company aims to provide a solution to verify whether content alongside an ad in News Feed aligns with the brand’s “suitability preferences”.

Facebook also plans to change news controls for business customers by expanding the “Top Exclusion” controls.

The changes will be tested by a group of advertisers that run ads in English, which will allow them to select from a choice of topics to ensure that their ads do not appear near posts on these topics.

The topics include news and politics, social issues, and crime and tragedy.

