ISPs with the highest speeds in South Africa

Research by MyBroadband Insights revealed that Cybersmart, Webafrica, and Cool Ideas have the highest average performance on their networks.

The research is based on 1.9 million speed tests performed on MyBroadband’s speed test website and its speed test app between 22 August 2021 and 22 November 2021.

MyBroadband’s speed test servers are hosted in Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centres to ensure a neutral testing environment.

Through NAPAfrica, all network operators present at its peering points are provided with a free 10Gbps connection to the MyBroadband Speed Test platform.

After the data was collected, it was processed to accurately reflect the average broadband speed per ISP.

The results revealed that Cybersmart is the ISP with the highest average download speed at 108Mbps.

Cybersmart offers subscribers an affordable 500Mbps Lightspeed fibre-to-the-home service, which is partly behind its strong performance.

Webafrica ranked second on 77Mbps, Cool Ideas third on 73Mbps, and Axxess fourth on 63Mbps.

These speeds indicate the type of subscriptions of an ISP — like fibre-to-the-home and fibre-to-the-business — rather than network quality.

An ISP with many 200Mbps fibre subscribers, for example, will outperform an ISP with a large number of DSL customers, independent of network quality.

ISPs with the fastest average speeds

The table below provides an overview of the average speeds of prominent South African ISPs.