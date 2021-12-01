Two major Twitter changes right after Jack Dorsey leaves

Twitter will remove media that is posted without consent as part of its updated private information policy and it could add Ethereum payments to its Tip Jar feature.

The microblogging service announced its new private information policy on Tuesday, and Gadgets 360 reported that tech blogger, Jane Manchun Wong, had figured out how to add Ethereum transactions to Tip Jar.

Twitter’s decision to implement a private media sharing rule, which allows individuals to notify the platform when “they did not consent to having their private image or video shared”, has been met with some criticism.

Some have said that the rule is too vague and could be used to “deliberately stifle free expression on the platform”.

Others have shown support for the need to curb harassment, but have raised questions as to how it will impact those who document the “public realm”.

Notably, Twitter has outlined some exceptions to the new policy.

“Images/videos that show people participating in public events — like large scale protests, sporting events, et cetera — would generally not violate this policy,” Twitter said.

You can also try it out by sending something to that address wongmjane.eth, or:

0x3B706114b380c3741b1Fd43e061F6A1c017e997A https://t.co/UXVKBfBM4P — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 29, 2021

Adding that it “is not applicable to media featuring public figures or individuals when media and accompanying tweet text are shared in the public interest or add value to public discourse”.

Twitter potentially adding Ethereum to its Tip Jar feature is interesting as ex-CEO, Jack Dorsey, is an avid Bitcoin supporter and has refused to invest in Ethereum multiple times.

Jane Manchun Wong cracked a way to add Ethereum to Tip Jar payments and shared a wallet address for users to test it.

The new feature is not expected to be available to everybody at the moment. Twitter’s engineers can use Wong’s example to add Ethereum to Tip Jar in the future.

Twitter began rolling out its Tip Jar feature to all users in September, originally only supporting crypto payments in Bitcoin.

Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO of Twitter on Monday, 29 November, ceding the position to chief technology officer Parag Agrawal.

Dorsey attributed the decision to the need for Twitter to “move away from its founders”.

Now read: ISPs with the highest speeds in South Africa