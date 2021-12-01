South Africa’s favourite YouTube videos in 2021

1 December 2021

YouTube released its 2021 Top Ten lists today, revealing the most popular videos in South Africa.

The country’s top 10 trending videos on YouTube this year indicate growth in the popularity of original content produced by South African creators on the platform.

YouTube doesn’t base its top ten lists entirely on views. The video platform also considers engagement, looking at signals such as shares and likes.

YouTube’s 2021 Top Ten lists compile the biggest videos in South Africa from creators, personalities and mainstream media with a presence on the video platform.

Local favourites topping the list include Lasizwe Dambuza and former radio show host turned podcaster, MacG.

In a year when Amapiano music took the world by storm, a video featuring a group of Amapiano dancers ranked second in the country, with almost six million views.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation, the funeral service for local musician Killer Kau, and Prince Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interview with Oprah were among the news items that had South Africans watched on the Google-owned video platform.

Below is a round-up of all the top trending videos of 2021 on YouTube in South Africa.

Top 10 Trending Videos in South Africa
Video Channel
Noko Mashaba – Makhi’s Chicken Ramscomics
Mr JazziQ Umsebenzi wethu / Amapiano dancers #Roadto1k Pearl Tsweletso
THE FUNERAL SERVICE OF SAKHILE “KILLER KAU” HLATSHWAYO Icebolethu Funerals
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation eNCA
Dealing with Toxic Men Noluthando Zungu
Drink Or Tell The Truth w/ Zodwa Wabantu Lasizwe Dambuza
Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview CBC News: The National
Episode 249 | Israel Zulu on Life on Prison, Crime, Yizo Yizo, Being Typecast, Politics, Ethics MacG
Luh & Uncle – He Forgot How To Speak Zulu MDM Sketch Comedy
Teeth whitening at home in 2 minutes || How to naturally whiten your yellow teeth || 100% effective Mojaraba TV

In addition to the top trending videos list, YouTube South Africa has also released:

You can view a full breakdown of YouTube’s 2021 Top Ten lists on its website.

