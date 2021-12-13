The most expensive products on Takealot — including a battery for R164,638

Textbooks, encyclopedias, jewellery, Persian rugs, and gym equipment are some of the most expensive products available on Takealot right now.

As the dominant e-commerce store in South Africa, Takealot offers a wide variety of products to buy online.

MyBroadband looked through the online retailer’s site to determine which were the most expensive products on offer.

A tech product did not take up the top spot for the most expensive item. Instead, the honour went to a Landolt-Börnstein textbook priced at R375,279.

According to Takealot’s website, the textbook is marked down from R416,521. Interestingly, the book is available from Amazon for R165,000 (excluding shipping and import duties).

The book is titled “Phase Diagrams and Physical Properties of Nonequilibrium Alloys: Subvolume C: Physical Properties of Multi-Component Amorphous Alloys, Part 1: Systems” and was initially published in February 2019.

Only one example of jewellery and one example of a textbook is included in this list.

However, these items tend to dominate the 50 most expensive items on Takealot’s platform, with 13 of the top 15 products accounted for by textbooks and jewellery.

Another notable product — especially considering South Africa’s current energy situation — is a 30kWh LiFePO4 Battery priced at R167,638.

Based on the average household energy consumption in South Africa, the battery should provide power for approximately 24 hours on a full charge.

Besides the battery, the priciest tech products for sale include an 85-inch Samsung QLED Smart TV for R159,999, and a 130V, 10,000VA Smart-UPS priced at R149,410.

Top 10 most expensive products

The top 10 most expensive products you can buy on Takealot are listed below.

Where multiple versions or different types of the same product were found, we compiled them under a single item.

For example, four of the top five most expensive items on Takealot are Landolt-Börnstein books.

Landolt-Börnstein books — Up to R375,279

Multifunctional fitness equipment — R329,999

Various jewellery — Up to R207,822

Freedom Won Lite Home 30/24 LiFePO4 Battery N — R167,638

Samsung 85″ QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV — R159,999

APC Smart-UPS SRT 10000VA 230V — R149,410

Hand-knotted Persian Keshan Carpet 417cm x 260cm — R139,000

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date Unisex Watch Pre-Owned — R131,900

Nikon D6 20.8MP DSLR Body — R129,989

Jura GIGA X8 Coffee Machine — R113,850