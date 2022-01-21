Elon Musk rips Twitter for NFT profile pictures while scammers run amok

21 January 2022

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk lambasted Twitter’s development of profile pictures linked to non-fungible tokens on Friday morning, saying the social media company has the wrong priorities.

Posting a screenshot of Twitter’s new feature, Musk said “this is annoying” and followed up with criticism of crypto-related spam.

Musk was considered a champion of digital assets until May 2021, when he questioned the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining.

He has since taken a more eclectic approach to crypto, although he continues to integrate digital currencies into his business, including accepting payments for merchandise in meme currency Dogecoin.

Twitter didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg.

