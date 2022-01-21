Elon Musk rips Twitter for NFT profile pictures while scammers run amok

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk lambasted Twitter’s development of profile pictures linked to non-fungible tokens on Friday morning, saying the social media company has the wrong priorities.
Posting a screenshot of Twitter’s new feature, Musk said “this is annoying” and followed up with criticism of crypto-related spam.
Musk was considered a champion of digital assets until May 2021, when he questioned the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining.
He has since taken a more eclectic approach to crypto, although he continues to integrate digital currencies into his business, including accepting payments for merchandise in meme currency Dogecoin.
Twitter didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg.
Twitter is spending engineering resources on this bs while crypto scammers are throwing a spambot block party in every thread!?
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2022
