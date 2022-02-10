Why Apple’s Private Relay isn’t available in South Africa

Apple said it would not be releasing its Private Relay feature in several countries, including South Africa, but experts suspect that the decision was made by the company internally rather than by a local regulator.

Private Relay is a privacy feature from Apple included with premium iCloud subscriptions. It was unveiled during Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference on 7 June 2021 and launched towards the end of the year.

While using Apple’s Safari browser, Private Relay will encrypt all your outgoing traffic so no one other than you and the website you are visiting can read it.

Apple explained that all requests would be sent through two independent Internet relays while using Private Relay.

The first assigns you an anonymous IP address that maps to your region but not your actual location.

The second relay decrypts the web address you want to visit and forwards you to their destination.

Neither your Internet service provider nor Apple itself will be able to link you to your browsing history.

Shortly after Apple announced the feature, the company told MyBroadband that regulatory reasons prevented it from launching in the country.

However, Apple could not immediately indicate which regulations in South Africa were blocking the launch.

MyBroadband reached out to Ellipsis Regulatory Solutions for further insight.

“Given that Apple themselves don’t seem to be able to point to the regulations, we can only guess… we suspect this is more Apple’s internal decision than being told by any local regulator that they cannot,” Dominic Cull, owner of Ellipsis Regulatory Solutions, said.

“Looking at where the service is and is not allowed, there is no clear distinction in SA law that jumps out as justifying Apple’s decision.”

Cull also explained that Ellipsis’ view was that the service doesn’t require local licensing, meaning it would not be of concern to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa.

Cull outlined several possible explanations for why Apple hasn’t launched its Private Relay feature in the country.

He said that it could relate to Apple not having a large enough presence in South Africa to allow the company to provide Private Relay.

In terms of smartphone market share, Apple holds 15.89% in South Africa compared to 59.87% in the US, as per Statcounter Global Stats.

Cull also explained that Apple could have concerns about RICA — the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-related Information Act of 2002.

Apple’s concerns could align with those expressed in the amaBhungane case, which was finalised in February 2021. RICA is currently being redrafted as per the Constitutional Court judgement.

Cull also explained that Apple has indicated they have concerns about “heavy censorship”, but he also stated that it shouldn’t be an issue for South Africa.

Apple doesn’t offer Private Relay in South Africa, Egypt, Uganda, Saudi Arabia, Belarus, Colombia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, the Philippines and China.

While concerns of heavy censorship are understandable for nations such as China, the same doesn’t apply to South Africa.

Now read: RICA is a joke