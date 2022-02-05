South Africa’s top 20 online publications

South Africa’s top online publication is News24, followed by BusinessTech, TimesLive, The South African, Citizen, and MyBroadband.
The ranking is based on the IAB South Africa (IAB SA) and Narratiive’s January 2022 traffic report, which ranks South Africa’s top online publications and publishers.
Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB SA and provides accurate traffic statistics for South African websites.
South Africa’s top online publishers run Narratiive website tags, making it possible to produce an accurate like-for-like readership comparison.
According to the January 2022 report, News24 is the country’s top publication with a readership of 12.9 million unique browsers.
BusinessTech ranks second with 6.4 million unique browsers and Timeslive third with 5.5 million.
The table below provides an overview of South Africa’s most popular online news publications.
|South Africa’s Top Online Publications
|Website
|Category
|Readership (Unique SA browsers)
|News24
|General News
|12.9 million
|BusinessTech
|Business
|6.4 million
|Timeslive
|General News
|5.5 million
|The South African
|General News
|4.5 million
|Citizen
|General News
|3.3 million
|MyBroadband
|Technology
|2.9 million
|Business Insider
|Business
|2.5 million
|Daily Maverick
|General News
|2.5 million
|SowetanLive
|General News
|2.4 million
|EWN
|General News
|2.4 million
|MSN
|General News
|2.1 million
|ENCA
|General News
|2.0 million
|Maroela Media
|Afrikaans News
|1.9 million
|Netwerk24
|Afrikaans News
|1.8 million
|BusinessLive
|Business
|1.3 million
|Moneyweb
|Business
|1.3 million
|Daily Sun
|General News
|1.2 million
|Soccer Laduma
|Sport
|1.2 million
|Cape Town ETC
|General News
|1.1 million
|Kick Off South Africa
|Sport
|1.1 million
Biggest online publishers in South Africa
24.com, the publisher of News24, Business Insider, and Netwerk24, continued to dominate the South African online publishing market with a total readership of 18.7 million browsers.
Arena Holdings, which publishes TimesLive, SowetanLive, and BusinessLive, was second with 9 million browsers.
Broad Media, the publisher of BusinessTech, MyBroadband, and TopAuto, ranked third with 8.4 million.
The table below shows the top online publishers in South Africa with the prominent publications they own.
|Top Online Publishers in South Africa
|Publisher
|Websites
|Readership (Unique SA browsers)
|24.com
|News24, Business Insider, Netwerk24
|18.7 million
|Arena Holdings
|TimesLive, SowetanLine, BusinessLive
|9.0 million
|Broad Media
|BusinessTech, MyBroadband, TopAuto
|8.4 million
|Caxton CTP
|Citizen, Guzzle, Rekord
|6.3 million
|The South African
|The South African
|4.5 million
|Primedia Broadcasting
|EWN, Cape Talk, 702
|3.1 million
|The Daily Maverick
|Daily Maverick
|2.5 million
|MediaMark
|MSN
|2.2 million
|Highbury Safika Media
|Cape Town Etc, SA Rugby Mag, Carmag
|2.1 million
|Sabido
|ENCA, Etv
|2.1 million
