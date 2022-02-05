South Africa’s top 20 online publications

South Africa’s top online publication is News24, followed by BusinessTech, TimesLive, The South African, Citizen, and MyBroadband.

The ranking is based on the IAB South Africa (IAB SA) and Narratiive’s January 2022 traffic report, which ranks South Africa’s top online publications and publishers.

Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB SA and provides accurate traffic statistics for South African websites.

South Africa’s top online publishers run Narratiive website tags, making it possible to produce an accurate like-for-like readership comparison.

According to the January 2022 report, News24 is the country’s top publication with a readership of 12.9 million unique browsers.

BusinessTech ranks second with 6.4 million unique browsers and Timeslive third with 5.5 million.

The table below provides an overview of South Africa’s most popular online news publications.

South Africa’s Top Online Publications Website Category Readership (Unique SA browsers) News24 General News 12.9 million BusinessTech Business 6.4 million Timeslive General News 5.5 million The South African General News 4.5 million Citizen General News 3.3 million MyBroadband Technology 2.9 million Business Insider Business 2.5 million Daily Maverick General News 2.5 million SowetanLive General News 2.4 million EWN General News 2.4 million MSN General News 2.1 million ENCA General News 2.0 million Maroela Media Afrikaans News 1.9 million Netwerk24 Afrikaans News 1.8 million BusinessLive Business 1.3 million Moneyweb Business 1.3 million Daily Sun General News 1.2 million Soccer Laduma Sport 1.2 million Cape Town ETC General News 1.1 million Kick Off South Africa Sport 1.1 million

Biggest online publishers in South Africa

24.com, the publisher of News24, Business Insider, and Netwerk24, continued to dominate the South African online publishing market with a total readership of 18.7 million browsers.

Arena Holdings, which publishes TimesLive, SowetanLive, and BusinessLive, was second with 9 million browsers.

Broad Media, the publisher of BusinessTech, MyBroadband, and TopAuto, ranked third with 8.4 million.

The table below shows the top online publishers in South Africa with the prominent publications they own.