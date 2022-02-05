South Africa’s top 20 online publications

5 February 2022

South Africa’s top online publication is News24, followed by BusinessTech, TimesLive, The South African, Citizen, and MyBroadband.

The ranking is based on the IAB South Africa (IAB SA) and Narratiive’s January 2022 traffic report, which ranks South Africa’s top online publications and publishers.

Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB SA and provides accurate traffic statistics for South African websites.

South Africa’s top online publishers run Narratiive website tags, making it possible to produce an accurate like-for-like readership comparison.

According to the January 2022 report, News24 is the country’s top publication with a readership of 12.9 million unique browsers.

BusinessTech ranks second with 6.4 million unique browsers and Timeslive third with 5.5 million.

The table below provides an overview of South Africa’s most popular online news publications.

South Africa’s Top Online Publications
Website Category Readership (Unique SA browsers)
News24 General News 12.9 million
BusinessTech Business 6.4 million
Timeslive General News 5.5 million
The South African General News 4.5 million
Citizen General News 3.3 million
MyBroadband Technology 2.9 million
Business Insider Business 2.5 million
Daily Maverick General News 2.5 million
SowetanLive General News 2.4 million
EWN General News 2.4 million
MSN General News 2.1 million
ENCA General News 2.0 million
Maroela Media Afrikaans News 1.9 million
Netwerk24 Afrikaans News 1.8 million
BusinessLive Business 1.3 million
Moneyweb Business 1.3 million
Daily Sun General News 1.2 million
Soccer Laduma Sport 1.2 million
Cape Town ETC General News 1.1 million
Kick Off South Africa Sport 1.1 million

Biggest online publishers in South Africa

24.com, the publisher of News24, Business Insider, and Netwerk24, continued to dominate the South African online publishing market with a total readership of 18.7 million browsers.

Arena Holdings, which publishes TimesLive, SowetanLive, and BusinessLive, was second with 9 million browsers.

Broad Media, the publisher of BusinessTech, MyBroadband, and TopAuto, ranked third with 8.4 million.

The table below shows the top online publishers in South Africa with the prominent publications they own.

Top Online Publishers in South Africa
Publisher Websites Readership (Unique SA browsers)
24.com News24, Business Insider, Netwerk24 18.7 million
Arena Holdings TimesLive, SowetanLine, BusinessLive 9.0 million
Broad Media BusinessTech, MyBroadband, TopAuto 8.4 million
Caxton CTP Citizen, Guzzle, Rekord 6.3 million
The South African The South African 4.5 million
Primedia Broadcasting EWN, Cape Talk, 702 3.1 million
The Daily Maverick Daily Maverick 2.5 million
MediaMark MSN 2.2 million
Highbury Safika Media Cape Town Etc, SA Rugby Mag, Carmag 2.1 million
Sabido ENCA, Etv 2.1 million

