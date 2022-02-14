Major outage knocks South African national government departments offline

A major outage has knocked several South African national government departments offline.

E-mail services and websites were affected by multiple cable breaks on the primary and backup links the State IT Agency uses to connect the affected government departments.

Reports on Downdetector indicate that people started noticing problems around 11:00 on Monday, 14 February 2022.

According to MyBroadband’s tests, the websites of the following national government departments were inaccessible.

www.gov.za

GCIS

SAPS

Home Affairs

Trade Industry and Competition

Mineral Resources and Energy

Transport

Basic Education

Higher Education

Stats SA

SA Post Office

E-NaTIS (NaTIS.gov.za is online)

State IT Agency

Tshwane (the e-Tshwane portal is online)

SANews

Only Stats SA’s website gives an error message — “Error 20: The proxy failed to connect to the web server, due to TCP connection timeout.”

Websites that appear to be working include the Department of Health, the South African Revenue Service, the Department of Justice, the Office of the Chief Justice, and stateofthenation.gov.za.

The websites of municipalities such as the City of Johannesburg, eThekwini, and Cape Town were also online.

MyBroadband contacted the State IT Agency (Sita) for feedback on the outage.

“We confirm that a number of our customers experienced network and connectivity outages earlier today and the matter is receiving attention,” Sita spokesperson Tlali Tlali told MyBroadband.

“Sita has primary and secondary links for both Cape Town and Centurion centres, an indication that we have redundancy in place,” he said.

“The service provider has however experienced failure on both the primary and secondary links, and this has affected a number of Internet-related services.”

Sita contacted its service provider to dispatch teams to attend to the incident.

“Three teams have been dispatched to test physical fibre infrastructure at locations in Bryanston, Teraco [a major data centre in Ekurhuleni], and Centurion respectively.”

Tlali said the teams found two breaks on secondary links while testing from Teraco.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to the customers and the public by extension — we fully understand the impact such outages have on service delivery and access to government information,” he said.

“The matter will be prioritised with the service provider to explore possible solutions and interventions to mitigate the impact on service delivery and customer inconvenience.”

Update (17:56) — Sita reported that services have been restored.