South African joins Internet Engineering Task Force steering group

African Internet industry luminary Andrew Alston has been appointed to the Internet Engineering Steering Group (IESG).

The IESG is a body that provides leadership for the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) in various technical matters.

The IETF sets technical standards for the global Internet, with the Internet Architecture Board providing long-range technical direction for Internet development.

Alston is part of an incoming group selected by the 2021/22 IETF Nominating Committee and will begin in his new role on 21 March 2022.

“The IESG is responsible for technical management of IETF activities and the Internet standards process, including final approval of specifications as Internet standards,” the NomCom said in a statement.

“The work of the IETF is organised into six technical areas and one administrative (general) area,” it continued.

“The IESG consists of the area directors (ADs) for each area, who are generally each appointed for two-year terms.”

Alston is being appointed to the IESG’s Routing Area.

In addition to being the only resident African on the IETF, Alston is also the sole representative from the network operator industry.

Equipment manufacturers and tech giants such as Google, Apple, Facebook, and Huawei are well represented.

Having Alston on board to offer an African and network operator perspective is significant.

Speaking to MyBroadband about his nomination and selection, Alston thanked his employer, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, for supporting his appointment to the IESG.

“I believe that Liquid supporting my appointment is both important and demonstrates their commitment to having African voices heard in such forums,” said Alston.