How many YouTubers in South Africa have over 1 million subscribers

YouTube channels in South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria saw impressive growth in revenue, viewership, and subscriptions in 2021.

This was revealed by YouTube’s managing director for European, Middle Eastern and African emerging markets, Alex Okosi, during a media roundtable on Thursday, 17 February 2022.

In South Africa, the percentage of YouTube channels making R1 million or more in revenue was up over 40% year-on-year.

Over 300 channels from the country had more than 100,000 subscribers, an increase of over 60% from the previous year.

Among these is Lasizwe Dambuza’s comedy channel, which has 743,000 subscribers.

In South Africa, just 25 channels claimed over 1 million subscribers — 30% higher than the year before.

Some of the top individual South African YouTubers with over 1 million subscribers include comedian Trevor Noah, vlogger Caspar Lee, fitness coach Peter Carvell, tech YouTuber Hayls World, and drummer Cobus Potgieter.

Broadcaster channels such as those run by SuperSport, eNCA, and SABC News, also have over 1 million subscribers.

Notably, around 65% of the watch time on content produced by South African channels came from other countries, indicating interest in local content from abroad.

The Kenyan and Nigerian markets saw similar impressive growth, with one channel in Kenya hitting over 1 billion views.

To help spur its growth in Africa, YouTube has made strategic appointments for the market, including Zeph Masote as the YouTube Content Partnerships lead for South Africa.

Masote is an experienced media executive with over ten years of experience overseeing media rights negotiation and distribution in sub-Saharan Africa.

His focus has been on sports and entertainment rights distribution and acquisition for IMG Media, Fox International Channels and The Walt Disney Company (Africa).

Internationally, YouTube had more than 2 billion monthly logged-in users who watch over a billion hours of video.

The platform claimed more than 500 hours of video was being uploaded to the site per minute.

More than 70% of YouTube watch time happens on a mobile device, while time on the YouTube mobile app averaged 60 minutes per day.

In addition, watch time on YouTube on TVs now top over 250 million hours per day.