Instagram will downgrade and label Russian state media posts

Instagram will start to label posts from Russian state media with a warning, ranking them lower and making them harder to find on the app worldwide.

Before users share content from Russian state media such as RT or Sputnik, Meta Platforms Inc.’s Instagram will pop up a warning that says: “Instagram believes the account that created this post may be partially or wholly under the editorial control of the Russian government,” after which a user can “learn more,” “go back” or “continue” to share the content.

If shared, it will maintain its low rank in other people’s Instagram feeds.

The company is working to reduce the circulation of Russian propaganda worldwide after the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Meta had already down-ranked Russian state media on Facebook — a site that is now blocked in Russia. Last week, the company said it would no longer be accepting ads from Russia.

Instagram is still running in Russia, but posting may be risky amid the country’s new law threatening jail time for anyone who publishes or broadcasts content that goes against the government’s narrative on the war.

To keep users safe in Russia and Ukraine, Instagram said people with private accounts will no longer show up in follower lists, and the lists of whose accounts they are following won’t be accessible.

Meta will also be highlighting the “Your Activity” section on Instagram, which allows people to bulk-delete content, as well as “Download Your Information,” which they might use if deleting their accounts for safety reasons.

Earlier, Instagram competitor TikTok said it wouldn’t allow any posting of new content in Russia, for the safety of its users and employees.