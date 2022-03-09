Data Networks Landscape Survey – Win awesome prizes

9 March 2022

BMIT has partnered with MyBroadband to promote its Data Networks Landscape Survey.

By completing the survey, you stand a chance to win great prizes.

Prizes up for grabs include R5,000 cash and a mystery prize.

BMIT’s latest survey explores the plans of South Africa’s top enterprises in adopting technologies like SD-WAN, Network Security, Cloud Networking SASE, as well as Application and Network Performance Management.

The reasons enterprises are adopting these technologies, and who their preferred vendors are, will also be looked at.

To enter the prize draw, follow the steps below:

Standard competition rules apply.

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Data Networks Landscape Survey – Win awesome prizes