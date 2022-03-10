Twitter launches on privacy-focused Tor browser

Twitter Inc. has launched a version of its social media service for the Tor internet browser, a move that could help keep user activity and information secure from potential Russian surveillance given crackdowns on free speech in the country.

Websites on Tor include a “.onion” web domain instead of a “.com” domain, and can be accessed via a Tor browser, which hides a user’s location and activity.

Tor, short for The Onion Router, is often linked to the dark web, but a number of legitimate entities now have .onion sites.

“Making our service more accessible is an ongoing priority for us,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement. “This has been in the works.”

Twitter has been restricted in Russia for more than a week following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Facebook has been blocked in Russia entirely for continuing to fact-check Russian state-backed media.

Both social networks have expressed a desire to find ways to operate there so people can communicate with those outside the country and maintain access to non-Russian news sources.