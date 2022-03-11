Facebook allowing posts calling for deaths of Putin and Russian soldiers — within limits

Meta Platforms is temporarily allowing Facebook and Instagram posts calling for the deaths of Vladimir Putin and Russian soldiers in the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules like violent speech such as ‘death to the Russian invaders.’ We still won’t allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians,” Meta said in a statement.

Reuters reported that Meta is also temporarily allowing posts that call for the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Citing internal emails to Facebook and Instagram content moderators, Reuters reported that calls for the leaders’ deaths would be allowed unless they contain other targets or have two indicators of credibility.

Indicators of credibility include location and method.

According to the report, violent speech targeting Russian prisoners of war is still not allowed.

Reuters reported that Meta’s temporary policy changes on violent speech apply to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, and Ukraine.

In response to the article, Russia’s embassy in the United States demanded that the US government stop Meta’s “extremist activities”.

“Users of Facebook & Instagram did not give the owners of these platforms the right to determine the criteria of truth and pit nations against each other,” it stated.

Russia has blocked its citizens from accessing Facebook, saying that it discriminates against Russian media and information sources.

However, Facebook said it refused to grant Russian state media an exemption from its policy to subject news content to fact-checking.

Facebook later banned Russia state-backed media accounts from operating in the European Union.

This was in anticipation of a ban by the European Union aiming to curtail propaganda during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok are restricting Russian state-owned media channels.

Bloomberg reported that Twitter has started labelling content originating from Russian state media and will begin labelling state-backed media accounts from Belarus.