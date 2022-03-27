YouTube streaming problems in South Africa

Google servers used by several Internet service providers in South Africa are facing overwhelming network traffic, causing major problems when streaming video from YouTube.

Afrihost and Webafrica fibre broadband subscribers reported the issue on the MyBroadband forums.

According to the reports, there have been intermittent problems while watching YouTube videos for at least the past two weeks.

Despite YouTube automatically switching videos to the lowest quality, they constantly get stuck buffering.

The problem occurs regardless of line speed.

An Afrihost customer on a 500 Mbps connection told MyBroadband that they could not watch YouTube several nights this week. Other services work as expected.

MyBroadband tested the issue on an Afrihost connection this week and confirmed the reports.

Our speed tests, downloads, and other performance measurements worked as expected, while YouTube was unwatchable.

Afrihost, Axxess, and Webafrica all use the same upstream provider called Echo. However, based on feedback from ISPs and Google’s Remote Operations Centre, the issue is not at Echo.

In a note to ISPs, Google confirmed that there is congestion on its network.

It explained that its network devices in Johannesburg, South Africa and Mombasa, Kenya are being pushed beyond their capacity.

MyBroadband asked Google for comment on the problems with YouTube streaming in South Africa, but the company did not answer our questions by the time of publication.

Webafrica provided feedback on the issue.

“On the 25th of February, together with our aggregation partner (EchoSP), we detected a reduction in Google peering traffic and received a few minor complaints from customers around intermittent reduced YouTube streaming quality,” Webafrica infrastructure manager Mark Frater told MyBroadband.

“On engaging with Google engineers, they confirmed that indeed they were suffering capacity constraints in their Johannesburg cluster.”

Engineers at Webafrica and Afrihost have found that switching from IPv4 to IPv6 to connect to their networks partially fixes the problem.

It is unclear why this works.

Frater said they had asked Google why IPv6 traffic appears less impacted.

“We assume it has something to do with their redirection algorithms,” he said.

“Given that our network is for the most part fully dual-stack and we hence serve a great deal of this traffic via IPv6, Webafrica customers are much less impacted than other ISPs who serve the same traffic over IPv4,” said Frater.

“Nonetheless, we continue to engage with Google and hope to have the matter fully resolved by them soon.”