South Africa’s top 10 news publications — and their editors

South Africa’s top online publication is News24, with a readership of 12 million unique monthly browsers in March 2022.

News24 is followed by BusinessTech with 6.5 million readers, TimesLive with 5.5 million, and The South African with 3.2 million.

The ranking is based on the IAB South Africa (IAB SA) and Narratiive’s March 2022 traffic report, which ranks South Africa’s top online publications.

Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB SA and provides accurate traffic statistics for South African websites.

South Africa’s top online publications run Narratiive website tags, making it possible to produce an accurate like-for-like readership comparison.

To run a large online publication is a challenging job. You have to be on top of the news 24/7 and ensure you cover all major events.

The editors of most of South Africa’s top publications are seasoned journalists who typically have over a decade’s online news experience.

News24’s editor in chief is Adriaan Basson, who started his career fifteen years ago as an investigative journalist and Mail & Guardian.

BusinessTech’s managing editor is Gareth Vorster. He started as a journalist in the UK 20 years ago and, on his return to South Africa, served as ICT editor of BusinessLive before joining BusinessTech.

The table below provides an overview of South Africa’s largest news publications and the editors who run these publications.