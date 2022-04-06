Twitter will start testing tweet edit feature

Twitter will kick off internal testing on an edit function in the months ahead, the company said on Tuesday, adding that work on the button — its “most requested” feature by users — started last year before any online poll on it.

now that everyone is asking… yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year! no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll we’re kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022

The social media company also posted animation showing how the feature would work.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, who is Twitter’s biggest shareholder with a 9.1% active stake, started a Twitter poll on Monday asking users if they want an edit button.

The results showed that 73.6% out of about 4.4 million respondents said they supported the feature.

Twitter Head of Consumer Product Jay Sullivan said the company would seek “input and adversarial thinking” ahead of a launch of an “edit” feature as it “could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation” without time limits and transparency about what has been edited.

2/ Edit has been the most requested Twitter feature for many years. People want to be able to fix (sometimes embarrassing) mistakes, typos and hot takes in the moment. They currently work around this by deleting and tweeting again. — Jay Sullivan (@jaysullivan) April 5, 2022

