MyBroadband tested delivery from Checkers and Pick n Pay’s smartphone apps and found Pick n Pay asap! to be cheaper and faster than Checkers Sixty60.
Checkers recently launched a marketing campaign stating that it is cheaper to have groceries delivered by their Sixty60 service than driving to the shop.
It based this claim on a running cost of R7.01 per kilometre and an average return trip of 7.5km, which would cost R52.57 compared to the delivery cost of R35.
MyBroadband ordered a basket of randomly chosen grocery items that we could use in the office using Checkers Sixty60 and Pick n Pay asap!, and compared the prices on the app to in-store prices to verify these claims.
Delivery for both services is R35. Pick n Pay asap! allows 35 items per order, while Checkers Sixty60 offers a 30-item maximum.
If you go over this item limit, you must split your order and pay delivery multiple times. Therefore, Checkers may work out more expensive with a longer list of items.
We ordered the same list of items using the two apps in the morning at 07:44.
Checkers Sixty60 immediately notified us that the next available delivery slot was only at 11:00.
Our Pick n Pay order arrived at the office 29 minutes later at 08:13, while the Checkers order took two hours and 43 minutes, arriving at 10:27.
Although the Checkers order arrived earlier than expected, it still took much longer than the original promise of 60-minute delivery.
We chose all the items blindly, without comparing pricing, to avoid skewing the test results.
When we compared prices afterwards, Pick n Pay was cheaper by R20.90 — a significant difference in a R400 order.
Price results may vary with different orders, as both shops sell some items for cheaper than the other, but the significantly faster delivery sealed the win for Pick n Pay.
|Checkers Sixty60 vs Pick n Pay asap!
|Checkers Sixty60 Price
|Pick n Pay asap! Price
|Difference
|Clover full cream ultra Pasteurised milk 2l
|R29.99
|R24.99
|R5.00
|Clover Krush orange juice 1.5l
|R33.99
|R33.99
|N/A
|Albany Superior white bread 700g
|R17.49
|R17.59
|R0.10
|Beacon Marshmallow Eggs 36
|R79.99
|R62.99
|R17.00
|Lays Caribbean onion & balsamic Vinegar chips 120g
|R21.99
|R19.99
|R2.00
|Lindt Lindor milk chocolate box 200g
|R134.99
|R134.99
|N/A
|Hug in a Mug hot chocolate 500g
|R57.99
|R60.99
|R3.00
|Subtotal
|R376.43
|R355.53
|R20.90
|Delivery cost
|R35.00
|R35.00
|N/A
|Total
|R411.43
|R390.53
|R20.90
|Delivery time
|2 hours 43 minutes
|29 minutes
|02:14
