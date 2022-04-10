MyBroadband tested delivery from Checkers and Pick n Pay’s smartphone apps and found Pick n Pay asap! to be cheaper and faster than Checkers Sixty60.

Checkers recently launched a marketing campaign stating that it is cheaper to have groceries delivered by their Sixty60 service than driving to the shop.

It based this claim on a running cost of R7.01 per kilometre and an average return trip of 7.5km, which would cost R52.57 compared to the delivery cost of R35.

MyBroadband ordered a basket of randomly chosen grocery items that we could use in the office using Checkers Sixty60 and Pick n Pay asap!, and compared the prices on the app to in-store prices to verify these claims.

Delivery for both services is R35. Pick n Pay asap! allows 35 items per order, while Checkers Sixty60 offers a 30-item maximum.

If you go over this item limit, you must split your order and pay delivery multiple times. Therefore, Checkers may work out more expensive with a longer list of items.

We ordered the same list of items using the two apps in the morning at 07:44.

Checkers Sixty60 immediately notified us that the next available delivery slot was only at 11:00.

Our Pick n Pay order arrived at the office 29 minutes later at 08:13, while the Checkers order took two hours and 43 minutes, arriving at 10:27.

Although the Checkers order arrived earlier than expected, it still took much longer than the original promise of 60-minute delivery.

We chose all the items blindly, without comparing pricing, to avoid skewing the test results.

When we compared prices afterwards, Pick n Pay was cheaper by R20.90 — a significant difference in a R400 order.

Price results may vary with different orders, as both shops sell some items for cheaper than the other, but the significantly faster delivery sealed the win for Pick n Pay.