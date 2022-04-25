Twitter relooking Elon Musk’s take-over offer

Twitter’s board met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday after he confirmed that he had received funding commitments to finance his $43 billion (R672 billion) bid to buy the social network, The Guardian and Wall Street Journal reported.

Musk stated that the social media giant needed to be taken private to become a genuine platform for free speech.

He has since been actively meeting with Twitter shareholders to rally support, including providing a detailed financing plan for his buyout bid on Thursday.

Shareholders reportedly pushed Twitter to hold talks with Musk following these meetings.

According to The Guardian, the company’s decision to meet with Musk does not indicate that they are accepting the $54.20 per share offer but instead exploring whether it is possible to process the deal on favourable terms.

Twitter also stated that the meetings with Musk are necessary to gather more information that would help them identify any potential risks to the deal.

This includes any active investigations by regulators into the Tesla CEO, such as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and whether regulators in its major market sectors would object to the acquisition.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the discussions will also include potential hurdles that could complicate the negotiations. For example, company executives may hold Musk to a sizeable breakup fee and monetary protection agreement in case the deal falls through.

This engagement with Musk on Sunday came as a surprise since Twitter was reportedly expected to reject the offer.

The company went so far as to adopt a “poison pill” defence strategy.

Poison pills are used in hostile takeover situations. The strategy allows existing shareholders the right to purchase additional shares at a discount, effectively diluting the ownership interest of the hostile buyer.

However, Twitter’s board noted that if it did not entertain talks with Musk, then its negotiating hand could weaken as it would be going against the will of many of its investors.

The Journal reported that Twitter would weigh in on the situation when it reports its first-quarter earnings on Thursday. Representatives for Musk have not yet commented on the proceedings.