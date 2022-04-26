Twitter founder heaps praise on Elon Musk

Twitter Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey said that the only solution he trusts for the platform is world’s richest man Elon Musk, after the Tesla Inc. chief reached a deal to buy the social media company for roughly $44 billion.

Dorsey, who took the company public in 2013, said Twitter has been “owned” by Wall Street and that taking it private was the “correct” first step. He holds a 2.36% stake in the firm, according to Bloomberg data.

“Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret,” Dorsey wrote in a thread. “Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust,” he said.

I love Twitter. Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness. — jack (@jack) April 26, 2022

The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both. Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step. — jack (@jack) April 26, 2022

In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness. — jack (@jack) April 26, 2022

Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” is the right one. This is also @paraga’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path…I believe it with all my heart. — jack (@jack) April 26, 2022

I’m so happy Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation. Around the world, and into the stars! — jack (@jack) April 26, 2022

