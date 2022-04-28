The United States and 60 other nations signed the Declaration for the Future of the Internet, presented by the White House, on Thursday, 28 April 2022, and South Africa was not one of them.

The countries that signed the declaration have committed to protecting human rights, promoting the unhindered flow of information, protecting user privacy, and a set of rules for growing an international digital economy.

“Over the last two decades, however, we have witnessed serious challenges to this vision emerge,” the declaration states.

“Access to the open Internet is limited by some authoritarian governments and online platforms and digital tools are increasingly used to repress freedom of expression and deny other human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

Although the declaration doesn’t name specific infringers, it highlighted practices by countries like China, Russia, North Korea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, and Nigeria.

“State-sponsored or condoned malicious behavior is on the rise, including the spread of disinformation and cybercrimes such as ransomware, affecting the security and the resilience of critical infrastructure while holding at risk vital public and private assets,” it declares.

“At the same time, countries have erected firewalls and taken other technical measures, such as Internet shutdowns, to restrict access to journalism, information, and services, in ways that are contrary to international human rights commitments and obligations.”

According to the document, concerted or independent actions of some governments and private actors have sought to abuse the openness of Internet governance and related processes to advance a closed vision.

It also covers the centralisation of the Internet economy — something which is the subject of a Competition Commission inquiry in South Africa and includes American giants like Amazon, Apple, and Google.

“The once decentralized Internet economy has become highly concentrated and many people have legitimate concerns about their privacy and the quantity and security of personal data collected and stored online.”

The White House said in a statement that the declaration reclaims the promise of the Internet in the face of the global opportunities and challenges presented by the 21st century.

“In signing this Declaration, the United States and partners will work together to promote this vision and its principles globally while respecting each other’s regulatory autonomy within our own jurisdictions,” the White House said.

It added that partners must remember their respective domestic laws and international legal obligations.

African nations that signed the declaration include Kenya, Niger, and Senegal.

MyBroadband has asked the Department of International Relations and Cooperation if South Africa was asked to sign the declaration, but it did not immediately respond.

A complete list of the nations that signed the declaration is provided in the table below.