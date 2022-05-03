19 million minutes spent on MyBroadband in February

3 May 2022

MyBroadband’s 3 million South African readers have spent a combined 19 million minutes on the website in February 2022.

MyBroadband is South Africa’s largest IT publication and is widely seen as the window into the country’s IT and telecommunications industry.

For many IT executives and tech enthusiasts, MyBroadband is the first website they visit in the morning and the last one they close before going to bed.

In February, MyBroadband served 9.6 million pages to its 3.09 million readers. These readers spent an average time of over 2 minutes on each page they visited.

It equates to over 19 million minutes spent on MyBroadband by South Africans in February.

Most of MyBroadband’s readers come from Gauteng, Cape Town, and Durban, and most of them are full-time employees with a high income.

The table below provides an overview of MyBroadband’s audience, based on data provided by Narratiive.

Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB SA and provides accurate traffic statistics for South African websites.

MyBroadband’s Readership Statistics- February 2022
Monthly readership 3.1 million
Page views 9.6 million
Average time spend on a page 2.03 minutes
Total time spend on MyBroadband 19 million minutes
Where most readers live Gauteng, Cape Town, Durban
Most popular home language English
Gender 58% male, 42% female
CEOs and directors 61 000
Registered business owners 369 000
Managers 1.3 million

