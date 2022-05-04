Takealot versus Makro — online pricing comparison

4 May 2022

Makro has big plans to increase its online sales and compete with South Africa’s Internet retail giant Takealot. However, a MyBroadband comparison showed that Makro’s pricing on tech products is generally higher.

MyBroadband compared a sample of ten items, including smartphones, TVs, gaming consoles, wearables, and computer peripherals.

The most significant price difference was on LG’s 86-inch Nanocell 75 Series 4K Smart TV, which Takelot sells for R35,999 — R5,000 less than Makro’s price of R40,999.

Takealot is also selling the MSI Prestige 14 Evo laptop with 32GB of RAM and 512GB of solid-state storage for R21,999. The same laptop will cost you R24,999 from Makro.

The Phillips Series 1200 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine is available for R6,999 from Makro, while Takealot sells it for R6,189.

Makro was cheaper for two items, namely the iPhone 13 with 256GB of storage and Logitech’s G903 wireless gaming mouse for R100 and R213 less than Takealot.

Massmart’s online sales growth

Massmart Holdings — Makro’s parent company — has the second-largest online presence in South Africa behind Takealot, according to its CEO, Mitchell Slape.

He said they rank second in online sales volumes and traffic through their Makro, Game, and Builders online stores.

Despite its success in online retail, Massmart is not yet happy with its volumes.

“We believe there are a lot of opportunities to continue to grow and take it even further,” Slape said.

To help Massmart achieve its goal, it hired Sylvester John, a former Walmart North America vice president, to head its ecommerce team.

Massmart said it would benefit from John’s expertise and would use Walmart’s technology to help boost its ecommerce operations in South Africa.

The company has also acquired the last-mile delivery company OneDrop and signed a deal to acquire 87.5% of the issued shares in OneCart.

“We continue to make progress in different areas, and our fundamental goal is that we want to meet customers where they want to be met — whether that’s in-store or online,” Slape said.

The pricing for a range of tech items available from both Makro and Takealot is compared below.

Makro versus Takelot pricing comparison
Item Makro’s price Takealot’s price
iPhone 13 256GB Black R19,399 R19,499
Xbox Series S 512GB R7,499 R6,999
Samsung Galaxy A8 Wi-Fi 32GB R4,999 R4,499
MSI Prestige 14Evo i7 32GB RAM 512 SSD R24,999 R21,999
LG 86-inch Nanocell 75 4K Smart TV R40,999 R35,999
Skyworth 50-inch 4K TV R7,799 R7,499
Logitech G903 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse R2,169 R2,382
Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Smartwatch (47mm) R11,999 R11,499
Philips Series 1200 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine R6,999 R6,189
AOC CQ27G3S 165Hz Gaming Monitor R7,999 R7,848
Total R134,860 R124,412

Now read: Looters stripping abandoned government buildings — including a huge factory

Share your thoughts: Takealot versus Makro — online pri…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Takealot versus Makro — online pricing comparison