South Africa’s biggest news, business, and tech publications

4 May 2022

The April 2022 Narratiive statistics revealed that News24 is South Africa’s largest news publication, BusinessTech is the top business site, and MyBroadband is the biggest technology publication.

Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB SA and provides accurate traffic statistics for South Africa’s top websites.

The April 2022 rankings, released this week, revealed that News24 was the largest news publication in South Africa, with 10.8 million unique browsers.

BusinessTech reigned supreme in the business category with 5.0 million monthly readers, while MyBroadband was the top technology publication with 2.5 million visitors.

Other top performing publications include Cars.co.za in motoring, Gumtree in classifieds, and PNet in careers.

The table below provides the top 10 online publications in South Africa and an overview of the leading publications in different categories.

Top Publications in South Africa
Website Publisher Readership
News24 24.com 10.8 million
TimesLive Arena Holdings 5.1 million
BusinessTech Broad Media 5.0 million
The South African The South African 4.8 million
Citizen Caxton CTP 2.9 million
Gumtree Gumtree 2.8 million
EWN Primedia Broadcasting 2.7 million
MyBroadband Broad Media 2.5 million
Business Insider 24.com 2.5 million
Daily Maverick The Daily Maverick 2.4 million
General News
News24 24.com 10.8 million
Business
BusinessTech Broad Media 5.0 million
Technology
MyBroadband Broad Media 2.5 million
Motoring
Cars.co.za Cars.co.za 1.6 million
Classifieds
Gumtree Gumtree 2.8 million
Careers
PNet PNet 0.7 million
Afrikaans News
Maroela Media Maroela Media 1.7 million
Sport
Supersport DStv Digital Media 1.4 million

