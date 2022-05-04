South Africa’s biggest news, business, and tech publications

The April 2022 Narratiive statistics revealed that News24 is South Africa’s largest news publication, BusinessTech is the top business site, and MyBroadband is the biggest technology publication.

Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB SA and provides accurate traffic statistics for South Africa’s top websites.

The April 2022 rankings, released this week, revealed that News24 was the largest news publication in South Africa, with 10.8 million unique browsers.

BusinessTech reigned supreme in the business category with 5.0 million monthly readers, while MyBroadband was the top technology publication with 2.5 million visitors.

Other top performing publications include Cars.co.za in motoring, Gumtree in classifieds, and PNet in careers.

The table below provides the top 10 online publications in South Africa and an overview of the leading publications in different categories.

For a complete list, visit: SA Internet Map