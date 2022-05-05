TikTok advertising revenue share programme introduced

TikTok has announced an advertising and revenue sharing programme for the most prominent creators on its platform.

Called TikTok Pulse, this programme is aimed at users with at least 100,000 followers. Advertisers will have access to the top 4% of all trending videos.

The company told TechCrunch that the Pulse programme would launch in the U.S. in June 2022, with other countries to follow towards the end of the year.

TikTok said it would split ad revenue 50/50 with its creators, which is slightly worse than the 55% platforms like YouTube and Instagram offer.

Pulse is TikTok’s first advertising product that involves revenue share since it launched in 2016.

“We’re focused on developing monetisation solutions in available markets so that creators feel valued and rewarded on TikTok,” said the company.

The appeal is clear to its users — if you’re popular enough, you can make more money and be less reliant on donations and sponsorships.

This also helps TikTok. It could encourage creators to post more and release more advertiser-friendly videos (being a disincentive for negative or polarising content).

Additionally, creators may be encouraged to remain on TikTok than move to the company’s more profitable rivals such as YouTube.

