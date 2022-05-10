Elon Musk will reverse Donald Trump Twitter ban

Twitter Inc. was “foolish in the extreme” in kicking former US President Donald Trump off its service, and permanent bans should be extremely rare, said Elon Musk, the billionaire who has agreed to acquire the social media company.

“I would reverse the permanent ban,” Musk said Tuesday at a Financial Times conference. “Perma bans just fundamentally undermine trust in Twitter as a town square where everyone can voice their opinion.”

Booting the former president off the site “didn’t end Trump’s voice,” Musk said. “It will amplify it among the right. This is why it is morally wrong and flat-out stupid.”

“My opinion, and Jack Dorsey I want to be clear shares this opinion, is that we should not have permanent bans,” Musk said, referring to the Twitter co-founder and former chief executive officer.

Musk, who reached an agreement to acquire Twitter for roughly $44 billion late last month, has said that he believes the San Francisco-based company has overstepped on policing user speech and wants to push it toward a more free-speech-focused approach.

But Musk also cast a bit of doubt about whether the deal, which would make Twitter a private company, will go through. He’s still in the process of lining up the necessary funding to complete the transaction.

“I don’t own Twitter yet, so this is not like a thing that will definitely happen,” he said. “What if I don’t own Twitter?”

Trump has said he won’t return to the service even if the ban is lifted. He is backing his own social media company, called Truth Social. A Trump spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Musk’s remarks.