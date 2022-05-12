Google Translate adds two new South African languages

Google has announced it has added 24 new languages to its online Translate feature, including two spoken in South Africa — Sepedi and Tsonga.

According to the company, Sepedi is spoken by around 14 million people in South Africa, and Tsonga is spoken by approximately seven million people across South Africa, Eswatini, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

The addition of Sepedi and Tsonga brings Google Translate’s list of official South African languages to seven.

It already offered translation to and from Afrikaans, English, Sesotho, Zulu, and Xhosa.

Google may be rolling out the new languages in stages, as we were unable to locate the Sepedi and Tsonga options on Google Translate on a browser or the mobile app.

In addition to the two South African languages, Google also added 22 other languages.

The tech giant also revealed that the 24 languages are the first to use Google’s Zero-Shot Machine Translation machine learning model.

“These are the first languages we’ve added using Zero-Shot Machine Translation, where a machine learning model only sees monolingual text — meaning, it learns to translate into another language without ever seeing an example,” it said.

“While this technology is impressive, it isn’t perfect. And we’ll keep improving these models to deliver the same experience you’re used to with a Spanish or German translation, for example,” it added.

The new additions mean that Google Translate now supports 133 languages.

