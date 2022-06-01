Instagram launches missing children alerts in South Africa

Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) has announced the launch of AMBER Alerts on Instagram in 25 countries, including South Africa.

“This feature was developed in partnership with organizations like the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) in the US, the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children, the National Crime Agency in the UK, the Attorney General’s Office in Mexico, the Australian Federal Police and more,” the company stated.

“We know that the chances of finding a missing child increase when more people are on the lookout, especially in the first few hours.”

Meta said that following the update, if an AMBER Alert is activated by law enforcement and you are in the designated search area, the alert will appear in your Instagram feed.

The alert will include important details about the child such as a photo, description, location of the abduction, and any other available information that can be provided.

People can also share the alert with friends to further spread the word.

These alerts are rare and specific to the search area.

If you get one, it means there is an active search for a missing child nearby.

“To know who to show these alerts to, we use a variety of signals, including the city you list on your profile, your IP address, and location services (if you have it turned on),” Meta stated.

AMBER Alerts on Instagram will start rolling out today.

Meta said it would be fully available in the next few weeks in 25 countries: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Ecuador, Greece, Guatemala, Ireland, Jamaica, Korea, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Romania, South Africa, Taiwan, Ukraine, the UK, the United Arab Emirates and the US.

The company said it is working to expand the alert service and launch it in more countries.

