South Africa’s preferred ISPs revealed

Analytico’s 2022 South African Broadband and ISP Brand Report revealed that Afrihost is South Africa’s most preferred ISP, followed by Telkom, Mweb, Cool Ideas, and Vodacom.

The report is based on survey responses from 5,973 South African broadband subscribers collected in May 2022.

21% of people said they would pick Afrihost if they signed up for a new fibre service, followed by Telkom and Mweb.

Cool Ideas also had a strong showing, considering it is a relatively new ISP without a strong presence outside the main metropolitan areas.

The research assessed the brand strength of ISPs among different population groups, which uncovered interesting trends.

Afrihost and Cool Ideas excelled among tech-savvy consumers and people with basic technical knowledge. However, they fared poorly among non-technical consumers.

Telkom showed an inverse trend. The less technology knowledge consumers had, the more popular Telkom became.

Geographic location also had an impact on the popularity of ISPs.

Afrihost is the preferred ISP in Gauteng, Cape Town, and Durban. Axxess, based in Port Elizabeth, is the most popular ISP in its home town.

Telkom had a strong performance in all cities, except Cape Town, where it dropped from its usual second place to sixth.

Cape Town-based Webafrica, in comparison, had a strong showing in the mother city because of its strong presence and marketing in the area.

Cool Ideas performed well in Gauteng and Cape Town but dropped down the list in smaller cities.

The full 2022 South African Broadband and ISP Brand Report is available from Analytico.

Preferred ISP in South Africa

The table below shows the percentage of respondents that picked an ISP as their preferred provider.