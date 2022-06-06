Researchers break 1 million Gbps Internet speed record

Researchers at Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology have achieved a world record for the fastest Internet speed, demonstrating more than one petabit per second (Pbps) transmission capacity.

The same institute previously achieved a 1 Pbps speed record in December 2020.

While they had used a standard cladding diametre for the system to achieve that speed, it employed 15-mode optical fibre, which is not used in conventional fibre architecture.

That required complex multiple-input-multiple-output (MIMO) digital signal processing to unscramble data signals multiplexed during transmission.

To use such a system, MIMO needs dedicated integrated circuits, making it practically unfeasible for large-scale deployment.

The researchers said they believed their new 1 Pbps system would be compatible with conventional cable infrastructure, helping to address the explosive increase in data traffic from information and communication services beyond 5G.

How it worked

The latest system used fibre cables consisting of four cores with the standard 0.125mm cladding diameter.

Through wide-band wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) technology, the researchers enabled 801 parallel wavelength channels, giving them access to a record 20THz optical bandwidth.

That consisted of 335 wavelengths in the S-band, 200 in the C-band, and 266 in the L-band, each providing 25GHz.

They also used mixed optical amplification systems to account for data loss over distance.

With the combination of technologies, they could transmit at 1.02 petabytes per second over 51.7km.

That figure is equivalent to 1.02 million Gbps per second — a million times faster than the fastest Internet speed available to South African home fibre users.

The table below shows how the latest system compares to the previous noteworthy speeds the researchers hit with other demonstrations.