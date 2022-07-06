The top 10 websites in South Africa — News24 and BusinessTech show strong readership growth

South Africa’s most-viewed websites continue to be dominated by online news publishers, Narratiive’s statistics for June 2022 show.

Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB SA and provides accurate traffic statistics for South Africa’s top websites.

News24 remains in the top spot, while South Africa’s largest business site, BusinessTech, saw its readership rise by over 4% from 5.4 million readers in May to 5.6 million in June.

Readership was steady for the country’s biggest technology publication MyBroadband at 2.5 million unique page views.

The increased readership on South African websites may be attributed to the rise in residents with Internet connectivity.

Data from Stats SA revealed that the percentage of South African households with access to the Internet had increased from 8.4% in 2020 to 10.4% in 2021.

At the same time, those with access to the Internet anywhere — through mobile data — increased from 74.1% in 2020 to 77.5% in 2021.

E-commerce has also grown significantly in South Africa in recent years, with ecommerceDB reporting that the South African market grew by 19% in 2021.

It predicts that the industry’s compound annual growth rate between 2021 and 2025 will average 8%.

“Compared to the year-over-year growth of 19%, this decrease [to an 8% average] suggests a moderately flooded market,” it said.

Naspers released its annual results on Monday, reporting that Takealot’s revenue grew from $606 million (R9.6 billion) last year to $827 million (R13 billion).

Despite this substantial revenue growth, the online retailer recorded the same trading loss as last year — $7 million (R111 million).

Although Narratiive does not track Takealot’s website statistics, classifieds sites like Cars.co.za and Gumtree are available.

Cars.co.za had 1.7 million unique visitors in June, while South Africa’s top classifieds website, Gumtree, received around 2.9 million visitors.

The table below provides the top 10 online publications in South Africa and an overview of the leading publications in the general, business, tech, motoring, and classifieds categories.

The complete list is available from SA Internet Map. A breakdown of the top site for each category is included further below.

Top websites in South Africa Website Publisher Readership News24 24.com 11.6 million BusinessTech Broad Media 5.6 million The South African The South African 4.7 million Times Live Arena Holdings 4.2 million EWN Primedia Broadcasting 3.4 million Business Insider 24.com 2.9 million Gumtree Gumtree 2.9 million Daily Maverick The Daily Maverick 2.7 million Citizen Caxton CTP 2.6 million MyBroadband Broad Media 2.5 million eNCA The Daily Maverick 2.3 million General News News24 24.com 11.6 million Business BusinessTech Broad Media 5.6 million Technology MyBroadband Broad Media 2.5 million Classifieds Gumtree Gumtree 2.9 million Motoring Cars.co.za Cars.co.za 1.7 million

