ISPA iDay Gauteng registrations open

The Internet Service Providers’ Association of South Africa (ISPA) has announced that registrations for its Gauteng iDay event is open.

This is the first year ISPA has hosted iDays in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

The KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape events have already taken place, with ISPA reporting that they were well-attended and went a long way towards helping the country’s Internet community reconnect after two difficult years.

ISPA’s Gauteng iDay will include representatives from ISPs, hosting companies, industry regulators, domain name registrars, and government who are expected to share experiences on developments that are taking place within South Africa’s Internet industry.

The event is being held with partners INX-ZA, the .ZA Domain Name Authority (ZADNA), and the ZA Central Registry NPC (ZACR).

ISPA will delve into regulatory developments, licensing changes for ISPs, and the impact of the new Cybercrimes Act.

INX-ZA will speak about peering and generally promote the principle of keeping Internet traffic local.

The community-run INX-ZA manages SA’s Internet exchange points for the benefit of Internet consumers as an independent operating unit of ISPA. ISPA said its members regularly contribute to the country’s Internet Exchanges.

ZADNA and ZACR will share insights on growth and development in the domain name sector, and on initiatives aimed at promoting the .za namespace.

Registration is open for iDay Gauteng being held on 19 July 2022 at The Pivot, 1 Montecasino Blvd, Fourways. Attendance is free and space is limited to 50 people.