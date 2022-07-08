Twitter says it deletes over 1 million bot accounts a day

Twitter has revealed that it removes more than 1 million spam accounts from its platform every day, according to a Reuters report.

The number of spam accounts on the platform — and how Twitter addresses them — has been a point of interest in recent months, with Elon Musk accusing the company of downplaying the scale of the issue.

Musk also threatened to back away from his buyout of the social media company unless it could provide evidence of its claims that only 5% of accounts are bots.

Twitter executives told reporters that it removes more than one million spam accounts every day — double the amount that CEO Parag Agrawal stated in a tweet on 16 May 2022.

At the time, Argawal stated that the social media company “suspends over half a million spam accounts every day, usually before you see any of them on Twitter”.

“We also lock millions of accounts each week that we suspect may be spam — if they can’t pass human verification challenges (captchas, phone verification, etc.),” he added.

Musk agreed to buy Twitter in April 2022 for $44 billion (R737 billion) and has threatened to walk away from the deal multiple times.

In May, Musk revealed that he believed Twitter was downplaying the number of bots it has on its platform.

He gave the social media company an ultimatum to prove its claims that spam accounts only make up 5% of those registered on the platform, or he would walk away.

Musk said he believes that bots make up approximately 20% of the accounts on Twitter, adding that the figure could be much higher.