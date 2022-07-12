Anyone can now leave Twitter threads they are tagged in

Twitter has implemented a conversation-leaving feature that is now available to anyone on the platform after having been in the works for more than a year, Engadget reported.

The “unmention” feature removes the user’s Twitter handle from a thread, and future tweet replies will no longer automatically tag them in the conversation.

“Take control of your mentions and leave a conversation with Unmentioning, now rolling out to everyone on all devices,” Twitter said.

Users need only tap the three dots on the post in which they are tagged and then select Leave this conversation.

Using the feature also means that other Twitter users won’t be able to reply to you from the same thread.

However, while it won’t stop other users from joining the conversation, it will safeguard the “unmentioned” users’ replies and notifications.

The social media company began testing the feature in April 2022, but at the time, Twitter restricted access to only a small group of users.

Twitter said the feature was intended to prevent “unwanted attention” that often leads to harassment on the platform.