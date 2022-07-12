Good news for South Africa’s .ZA Internet domains

ZA Central Registry (ZACR) has announced that a joint venture between it and its technical partner will take over management of South Africa’s co.za, net.za, org.za, and web.za domains.

The ZACR in its various incarnations has been managing .za domains since 1995.

This comes after ZADNA (ZA Domain Name Authority), the industry regulator, announced five bidders were in the running for the contract earlier this year.

It issued a Request for Proposal in 2021 and companies had until 9 December 2021 to submit their bids.

ZADNA surprised the market last year when it terminated its registry operator agreement with the ZA Central Registry before it had implemented a licensing framework to replace their contract.

Several industry players raised concerns regarding the aggressive deadlines ZADNA committed itself to, as its existing contract with ZACR was scheduled to end on 1 April 2022.

ZACR subsequently revealed it would continue to perform its Registry functions until the end of September 2022 together with its technical partner, Domain Name Services (DNS).

Before 2013, South Africa’s .za namespace was administered by UniForum SA, an organisation established in the 1980s.

UniForum SA was given the responsibility of administering the co.za namespace in 1995.

Domain Name Services (Pty) Ltd was incorporated in 1998 to provide specialist registry services for the co.za namespace.

In 2013, UniForum SA’s name changed to the ZA Central Registry.

It is unclear whether ZADNA has now awarded the contract to manage South Africa’s second-level domains to a ZACR and DNS joint venture called ZA Registry Consortium (ZARC).

However, the ZACR said ZARC would take over management of the namespace on 1 October 2022.

“This switchover bodes well for the seamless transition and stability of the local namespace as it requires minimum disruption of critical Registry Services whilst contractual and/or licensing requirements are resolved,” said ZACR CEO Lucky Masilela.

“Ultimately, we believe that this would undoubtedly herald a new chapter for the ZA commercial domain name space as ZARC has some exciting innovations to take the local domain name business to the next level of excellence.”