Twitter uses Elon Musk’s own tweets in lawsuit challenging deal cancellation

Twitter Inc. responded to billionaire Elon Musk’s decision to withdraw from his proposed $44-billion takeover of the company with a 62-page lawsuit.

In it, the social network operator alleges Musk materially breached the original agreement and displays direct examples of him doing so — in the form of his own tweets.

Twitter’s suit cites no fewer than 13 Musk tweets in setting out the arc of the billionaire’s infatuation with the service, which started with the pun of “love me tender” before his bid in April.

It later devolved to Musk posting poop emoji in response to Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal’s explanation of how the company estimates the number of bot accounts on the platform.

Love Me Tender — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2022

If our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2022

To find out, my team will do a random sample of 100 followers of @twitter. I invite others to repeat the same process and see what they discover … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2022

Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100! This actually happened. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2022

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2022

After the release of the lawsuit, Musk tweeted “Oh the irony lol” in response.

Oh the irony lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

Now read: Anyone can now leave Twitter threads they are tagged in