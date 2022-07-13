Twitter uses Elon Musk’s own tweets in lawsuit challenging deal cancellation

Twitter Inc. responded to billionaire Elon Musk’s decision to withdraw from his proposed $44-billion takeover of the company with a 62-page lawsuit.
In it, the social network operator alleges Musk materially breached the original agreement and displays direct examples of him doing so — in the form of his own tweets.
Twitter’s suit cites no fewer than 13 Musk tweets in setting out the arc of the billionaire’s infatuation with the service, which started with the pun of “love me tender” before his bid in April.
It later devolved to Musk posting poop emoji in response to Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal’s explanation of how the company estimates the number of bot accounts on the platform.
After the release of the lawsuit, Musk tweeted “Oh the irony lol” in response.
