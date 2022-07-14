Elon Musk’s Starlink achieves complete coverage of Earth

SpaceX successfully completed its first Starlink polar orbit launch, achieving “complete coverage of Earth” in the process.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to confirm the achievement, specifying that Starlink’s coverage would be available “where approved by local government”.

“These polar launches will enable complete coverage of Earth (where approved by local government),” Musk said.

On Sunday, 10 June 2022, SpaceX delivered 46 Starlink satellites into low orbit.

The successful launch brought the number of Starlink satellites in orbit to over 2,600, of which 2,373 are currently active.

While the satellite Internet service has achieved total coverage, there are still plans to launch thousands of Starlink satellites in orbit.

Each new batch of satellites promises to improve the speed and reliability of the Internet service.

Starlink isn’t currently available in South Africa, with the company’s website only allowing South Africans to place pre-orders for the service.

“Starlink expects to expand service in your area in 2023. Availability is subject to regulatory approval,” its website reads.

“Within each coverage area, orders are fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis.”