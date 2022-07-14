Twitter hit by major global outage

Twitter was hit by a global outage on Thursday, 14 July 2022, resulting in users being signed out of their accounts and unable to log in after that.

Users took to Downdetector to report the outage, which had accumulated nearly 55,000 reports in around 45 minutes.

Downdetector showed a sharp increase in reports for the microblogging site, which began at about 13:45 on Thursday.

“Down in Wisconsin, USA. Can’t retweet, refresh activity, or even access my profile,” one user commented on Downdetector.

“Twitter down in Brazil,” another posted.

“The developer console on Twitter says it is “over capacity” with error code 131,” said another.

A MyBroadband staff member was presented with a similar error message while browsing the platform on a web browser.

“Something’s gone wrong — Don’t worry, it’s not your fault,” the message read.

Twitter’s Android app gave a similar error.

“Twitter is over capacity,” the following message said, after which they were kicked out of their account.

Twitter’s hidden service on The Onion Router (TOR) was also unavailable.

Responding to a query from MyBroadband, Twitter said it is looking into the outage and will provide feedback as soon as it can.

Update — Some users are reporting that the service is back up. It appears to go down periodically and becomes available after refreshing the page a few times.