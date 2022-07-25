We tested zero-rated websites you can visit without using mobile data in South Africa

Mobile network operators offer access to various government, education, health, and public benefit organisations’ websites without consuming your mobile data.

MyBroadband spoke to Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom regarding their zero-rated website offerings, and our testing revealed that not all of the sites they listed were accessible without data.

The National State of Disaster and provisional spectrum regulations forced mobile operators to zero-rate a wide range of websites.

Although these obligations ended with the state of disaster, it was replaced with social obligations under their new spectrum licences issued after the auction in March.

MTN corporate affairs executive Jacqui O’Sullivan said that the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) would make a full list of zero-rated sites public in due course.

“We are still busy with the consultation process with Icasa to define in detail how the zero-rating process will work and have not been assigned specific websites to zero-rate yet,” she said.

“Once this is communicated and implemented, the list of zero-rated sites should be made public by Icasa.”

She also mentioned that MTN zero-rates over 200 education, health, and employment website as part of the MTN Foundation’s Open Time initiative.

A Vodacom spokesperson told MyBroadband that it zero-rates important government websites like the Health, Home Affairs, and Education departments through its ConnectU Platform.

The Vodacom spokesperson said its zero-rated websites and services include free access to job portals, educational content, health and wellness information, and zero-rated offerings for schools, universities, and T-Vet colleges.

It also offers a full zero-rated Internet function supported by Wikipedia.

“As at the end of June 2022, Vodacom had zero-rated 774 institutions and over 1,400 URLs.”

Telkom said it offers zero-rating for various financial, corporate, government, and education institutes.

“This service allows the end consumer or customer of that business to access that specific URL or IP address for free without consuming data, whilst the requestor of the zero access viz the business customer is being billed for the data usage to that IP address by his customers,” a spokesperson said.

“Telkom has been working in conjunction with the ISPA (Internet Service Providers Association) and the DCDT (Department of Communication and Digital Technologies) to provide zero-rated access to selected educational websites since March 2020.”

“Telkom has currently zero-rated data access to over 1,000 websites.”

Zero-rated website tests

MyBroadband tested some of the zero-rated websites listed by the mobile network operators and found that some worked without data while others did not.

Telkom said there are over 1,000 websites that are zero-rated on its network but added that it prefers not to share the details directly. The details can be found on ISPA’s website.

“Telkom prefers not to share this zero-rated IP list broadly, we prefer to allow the business customer that is paying for the service, to share any specific detail regarding zero-rated IP addresses, directly with their specific end users or customers,” the spokesperson said.

ISPA’s list is extensive, and we could not access any of the sites we tested on Telkom’s network. Instead, we were directed to an “Out of Bundle” page.

On Vodacom’s network, users have to first agree to the terms and conditions of its ConnectU platform and are then presented with a selection of zero-rated websites.

Although slow, websites like the South African Police Service and other gov.za sites were accessible without data. However, we could not access the Natis Online system.

Similarly, we could not access job sites like Careers24 and Udemy or social grants websites such as the Unemployment Insurance Fund or the South African Social Security Agency.

On MTN’s network, we could access websites like the National Institute for Occupational Health and the Department of Basic Education without data. However, we could not access sites like Cambridge University Press South Africa and Careers24.