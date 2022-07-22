Facebook’s new Feeds tab limits posts to friends and pages you follow

Facebook has launched a new Feeds tab for its mobile app, allowing users to only see posts from friends, groups, and pages they follow.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new feature in a post on his Facebook page on Thursday.

Zuckerberg said that one of the most requested features for Facebook was to make sure people did not miss their friends’ posts.

“The Feeds tab will give you a way to customize and control your experience further,” Zuckerberg said.

Facebook explained the tab provided an easy way for users to access the content from the people and communities they’re already connected with on Facebook.

“There are no ‘Suggested For You’ posts in Feeds, and ads are included,” Facebook said.

The tab will be available in the navigation bar at the top of the screen on the Android app and at the bottom on the iOS app.

It will appear alongside the Home, Watch, Groups, and Notifications categories. You can also pin it to the Shortcut bar for faster access.

The tab also has sub-sections for “All,” “Favorites”, “Friends”, “Groups”, and “Pages”, with posts shown in chronological order from latest to oldest.

The Facebook app will still open up in the primary tab that includes recommended content from Facebook’s discovery engine.

This tab has been renamed “Home” and will keep allowing people to find and follow new content and creators through recommendations.

“While Home is where you’ll increasingly find community through your passions and interests, you can continue to stay up-to-date on the people and communities you care about most in Feeds,” Facebook said.

The introduction of the Feeds tab on Facebook comes shortly after Meta brought back chronological order to the Instagram Home feed.

