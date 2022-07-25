We tested the new Makro app — and the delivery time was impressive

MyBroadband tested the new Makro app, which worked well — but we were more impressed with the next-day delivery we received.

Last week, Makro launched its new shopping app for Android and iOS devices in South Africa.

Installing the app proved challenging, as we could not immediately find it on the Google Play Store. Fortunately, the link Makro provided took us to its app listing.

This is likely because of how new the app was; it probably needed a few more downloads before appearing on a search.

Once installed, the app greeted us with a typical online shopping interface optimised for mobile devices.

Everything in the app looks and feels the same as on the Makro website.

Once you are logged into your account, your cart (or “trolley”) even synchronises across devices and to your web browser.

We browsed around and were pleased that we could filter between items available directly from Makro and those from its third-party marketplace.

After finding a portable SSD we fancied, we placed an order and were surprised to see that we only had to spend R1 more to get free shipping.

Makro quoted R52.57 for shipping, but it was free for orders over R500.

Adding a box of Smarties to the order saved us the shipping cost for a total of R578.00

Payment is easy, with various methods available, including Instant EFT, store credit, and bank cards.

We placed the order around noon and were given an estimated delivery time of 2–5 days — a relatively standard turnaround time for large online stores in South Africa.

The following morning, we received an SMS from WumDrop that our parcel was allocated to a driver, and we should expect delivery the same day.

To our surprise, we had the parcel in our hands by 15:00, which means it took just over a day to get delivered.

Upon delivery, we noticed that the order was split between a box and a courier bag.

The two items had come from different stores.

This makes the next-day delivery that much more impressive, as Makro was able to consolidate stock from different stores overnight to realise our delivery the next day.

Massmart’s purchase of WumDrop seems to have positively impacted their online stores’ delivery times, as we noticed similar results from Game recently.