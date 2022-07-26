Facebook introduces music revenue sharing

Meta Platforms Inc. is introducing music revenue sharing on Facebook to help creators make money from videos that use licensed music, in an effort to better compete with rival TikTok.

A new tool called Rights Manager, developed by Meta through partnerships across the music industry, will also help content owners protect their rights.

Video creators will receive 20% of revenue on eligible videos, with a separate share going to music rights holders and to Meta, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Videos must be at least 60 seconds long and there must be a visual component as well.

The licensed music itself can’t be the primary purpose.

The feature started rolling out Monday to video creators globally.

Eligible videos will earn money with in-stream ads delivered in the US initially, and that will expand to the rest of the world where music is available on Facebook in the coming months.

