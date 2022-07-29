Top 10 South African Twitter users â€” excluding Elon Musk

Musicians, actors, and cricket stars are among South Africa’s top 10 most-followed Twitter users.

When it comes to Twitter and well-known personalities, there is one name that has stood out from the rest in 2022 â€” Elon Musk.

In the past few years, the Pretoria-born Tesla owner and SpaceX founder often made headlines with single-sentence tweets.

This year, he took things up a notch by announcing he wanted to buy the platform.

While he has since walked away from the deal after Twitter allegedly could not justify its measurement of genuine users, the company has taken him to court to force Musk to honour his offer.

Regardless of Musk’s strained relationship with Twitter, he has remained active on the platform.

With just over 102 million followers, Musk has the sixth most-followed Twitter account in the world.

However, South Africa cannot lay sole claim to the billionaire, as he also holds Canadian citizenship through his mother and acquired US citizenship through naturalisation.

In addition, it is not known whether Musk might have renounced his South African citizenship.

It would be fairer to consider those Twitter users who are either still residing in South Africa or have a strong relationship with the country as the Top South African Twitter users.

The list below shows Twitter accounts with the most followers in this category.

We have excluded accounts for organisations, teams, and groups, and focused on individuals.

Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) â€” 11.8 million

The South African standup comedian has made a big name for himself in the US, where he took over The Daily Show from Jon Stewart in 2015.

Since then, Noah has interviewed and rubbed shoulders with numerous Hollywood celebrities and well-known musicians.

Recently, he hosted the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, during which he got to make some jokes at the expense of President Joe Biden.

AB De Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) â€” 8.7 million

Aside from being one of the Proteas’ greatest batsmen of all time, De Villiers has also amassed a loyal following in India, where he played for the Delhi Daredevils for three years and Royal Challengers Bangalore for 11 years.

Bonang Matheba (@Bonang) â€” 5.3 million

Matheba is a much-admired television presenter, radio personality, actress, and businesswoman.

She made her debut on South African television at 15, starring in an SABC 2 kids show.

She has gone on to present numerous other programmes and major live events, including the MTV Africa and MTV Europe Awards.

AKA (@akaworldwide) â€” 5.3 million

Kiernan Jarryd Forbes is currently one of South Africa’s foremost rappers and songwriters. He has won several South African and international music awards.

Caspar Lee (@Caspar_Lee) â€” 5 million

Although Lee was born in London and garnered much of his following as a YouTube vlogger in the UK, he grew up in Knysna and Durban, and much of his family still lives in South Africa.

He has documented several of his visits to the country and often makes references to his heritage throughout his videos.

Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) â€” 4.7 million

The Grammy Award-winning DJ has collaborated with international stars like David Guetta, Drake, and Usher. He has also performed at several well-known music festivals such as Coachella and Ultra.

Minnie Dlamini (@MinnieDlamini) â€” 4.4 million

A high-profile female sports and entertainment presenter, model, and actress, Dlamini has hosted several big-ticket events and appeared in TV shows like Generations and The Wild.

Cassper Nyovest (@casspernyovest) â€” 4 million

The 31-year-old rapper, known as Refile Phoolo to his friends and family, Nyovest dropped out of school at age 10 to pursue a career in hip hop.

He ascribes his discovery to the late Hip Hop Pantsula, who featured Nyovest on his song “Wamo Tseba Mtho” after seeing one of his performances.

Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) â€” 3.9 million

The controversial former England cricket player might have gotten under the skin of plenty of South Africans back in his prime, but from his most recent tweets, it is clear Pietersen spends much of his time and money back home.

Aside from starting up his own luxury safari lodge Umgano near the Kruger National Park, Pietersen is active in the fight against rhino poaching.

Julius Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) â€” 3.6 million

The EFF’s commander-in-chief has the biggest Twitter following of any South African politician, surpassing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s account (2.3 million followers), and even that of transport minister and eager tweeter Fikile Mbalula (2.8 million).

If Twitter were where the country’s elections were won, Malema would likely have been president by now.