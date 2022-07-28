Facebook and Instagram will push more content to compete with TikTok

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to more than double the amount of recommended content pushed to Facebook and Instagram users by the end of 2023.

According to Zuckerberg, recommended content currently makes up around 15% of the posts on Facebook, with the percentage being higher on Instagram.

The change will see Meta’s social media platforms move away from focusing on showing posts from friends lists to recommending all publicly shared content on the services.

“AI finds additional content that people find interesting, that increases engagement and the quality of our feeds,” Zuckerberg said during Meta’s Q2 earnings call.

According to a report from The Verge, the move is intended to help Meta compete with TikTok, which leverages AI to recommend videos regardless of their origin.

However, Zuckerberg said Meta’s change will be unique as it won’t only push video content but also publicly shared links and photos.

“In that sense, I think what we’re doing is going to be pretty unique,” he said.

“I don’t think people are going to want to be constrained to one format.”