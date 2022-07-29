Instagram backtracks on major changes

Instagram is rethinking some of the major changes it made to its platform last month following significant criticism from its users, according to a Platformer report.

The social media platform has been testing new content recommendations and a full-screen display for videos and images, much to the displeasure of some of its users.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed that the test would end in the coming weeks.

“For the new feed designs, people are frustrated and the usage data isn’t great,” Platformer quoted Mosseri as saying.

“So there I think that we need to take a big step back, regroup and figure out how we want to move forward.”

Regarding the recommended content changes, Mosseri said Instagram would reduce the amount of material pushed to its users, at least for a while.

He explained that the intention was for users to discover new content they otherwise wouldn’t have seen.

“You should be delighted to see it. And I don’t think that’s happening enough right now,” Mosseri said.

The Instagram head acknowledged that the full-screen design wasn’t good and required more work but noted that a shift to a video-focused platform was inevitable.

