TikTok Music could take on Spotify and Apple

TikTok owner ByteDance has filed a trademark application with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for an audio streaming application called TikTok Music.

The application was filed on 9 May 2022 and is still awaiting examination.

Trademark applications are typically assigned to examining attorneys approximately six months after being filed, the USPTO states in the filing’s online listing.

The application will let users “purchase, play, share, and download music, songs, albums, lyrics, and quotes.”

The filing lists a broad range of use cases for the application, one of which lets users “live stream audio and video interactive media programming in the field of entertainment, fashion, sports, and current events.”

Other use cases are the “publishing of graphics, photographs, videos, music, songs, comments and lyrics”, “editing of photographs, audio and video”, and “providing non-downloadable prerecorded music, information in the field of music, and commentary and articles about music.”

Gerben Law Firm’s Josh Gerben told Business Insider that a tech giant like ByteDance would only file trademark applications for items they are seriously considering.

ByteDance reported in September 2021 that TikTok has over a billion users worldwide.

The company could leverage TikTok’s global popularity as a launchpad to compete with established players like Spotify, Apple Music, and Google’s YouTube Music.

While ByteDance has an existing music streaming service called Resso, it is only available to users in Brazil, India, and Indonesia.

The Information reported in November that ByteDance had no plans to launch Resso in the US but instead wanted to target more countries in Latin America and Southeast Asia.